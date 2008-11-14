Cowboys Mailbag: Cowboys Respect Redskins Rivalry?

Mailbag: How to Help the Cornerbacks?
What can the Cowboys do to help the cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs without opening themselves up to big plays elsewhere?
Mailbag: Has Micah Parsons Been Mismanaged?
Would it have been better if he had played more linebacker to take advantage of his quickness and keep him fresh?
Mailbag: Enough Time for O-Line to Improve?
Given the injuries and shuffling along the offensive line, do you think the Cowboys can improve enough up front to compete against the defensive lines they'll face in the playoffs?
Mailbag: First Down Calls Getting Too Predictable?
Why is our first-down offense consistently so predictable with running the ball? Why not sprinkle in some quick passes to at least make second and thirds downs easier to convert?
Mailbag: Does This Season Feels Different?
It just feels like they are playing more as the hunter instead of the role of the hunted? Which position would you rather be in?
Mailbag: Move Tyron Smith Back to Left Tackle?
Tyron Smith is the best left tackle and there is concern that, at his age, Jason Peters may not be able to play 50-60 snaps. Better to have Josh Ball or someone spell Peters at right tackle than left?
Mailbag: Too Many Specialists On The Roster?
When only 46 players can be active per game, and 53 on the active roster, doesn't it seem sort of risky to make five of those guys "specialists"?
Mailbag: Should the NFL Add This Stat?
Do you think the NFL should have a statistic called "Team Interceptions"?
Mailbag: Grass Fields a Problem?
The Cowboys have played three teams on the road with grass fields and lost all three. With games coming up at Tennessee and Washington, who both have grass fields, is this just coincidence or is there something to it?
Mailbag: Winning More on Early Downs?
They don't seem to be forcing many third and-long attempts? Is it lack of discipline or being too aggressive as a unit?
Mailbag: Play 'Preseason-Like' Football Now?
With the string of injuries we are having, why not play "preseason-like" football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs?