 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: Cowboys To Get Veteran Help in Secondary?

Oct 21, 2008 at 07:22 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will Tyler Guyton be a Day-1 starter at LT?

The Cowboys did well to trade down and get a third-round pick and also draft a good offensive tackle. Some have said that it may take time to get Tyler Guyton ready to start on opening day. Do you think so?
news

Mailbag: What if QB is best player available?

If Dallas gets on the clock in either the first or second round and the best player on the board at that time is a quarterback, should they draft the QB or fill a more relevant position of need? 
news

Mailbag: Taking a D-lineman in the first round?

Do you think the Cowboys might consider selecting a defensive tackle or edge rusher if someone very high on their board is still there?
news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys trade down?

Given the many holes the Cowboys need to fill on the roster, do you think the team needs to trade down in the draft to get extra picks? 
news

Mailbag: Prefer great line or great skill players?

There is an old adage that games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. If that is true (and I believe it is) then why not invest more resources on the lines verses the skill players? 
news

Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? 
news

Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?

Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
news

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? 
news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
Advertising