Cowboys Mailbag: How Does Suggs' Deal Affect Ware Talks?

Why are the Cowboys waiting so long to get CeeDee Lamb's contract done? The longer they wait, the more the price goes up.
Is there room to have not one, but two smaller guys on the roster with Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin?
After watching the way the season ended with our kicking situation, why would the Cowboys wait so long in signing one, especially after not drafting one?
Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?
I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree?
Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?
I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?
The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver.
With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?
Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?
Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.