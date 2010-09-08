Cowboys Mailbag:How much do you think Dez Bryant will get on the field against the Redskins Sunday?

Mailbag: Detailing Week 1 Starters & Backups At DT
DT is one of the deepest positions on the roster in terms of guys with serious chances at roster spots. Who would you say starts, who are the backups, and who's on the outside looking in?
Mailbag: Sign Another Backup QB?
With Blake Bortles' recent release from Green Bay, why not bring him in and see what he's got?
Mailbag: How Does The CB Battle Look So Far?
How's the battle at cornerback shaping up? Who is getting reps with the first team and what are your gut feelings about the day one starter opposite of Trevon Diggs?
Mailbag: Timing Of Malik Hooker Interest?
Why another look at Malik Hooker at safety if we already passed on him and there are six safeties on the roster at this time? What has changed since his last visit?
Mailbag: Keeping 6 WRs? Niswander's Future?
Is it fair, and I realize "fair" is a subjective term, that Hunter Niswander is being asked to be both punter and kicker, while in competition with Bryan Anger for the punter position?
Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?
With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions?
Mailbag: Set At D-Line, Or Geno Atkins An Option?
What are the odds that the Cowboys sign Geno Atkins? I think he would be a nice bridge for a veteran player to help the young defensive line.
Mailbag: Sack Total For Tank, Gregory, Parsons?
With Randy Gregory having a full offseason the first time in his career, and the addition of Micah Parsons, what's your total sack number predictions between the three?
Mailbag: Pass Rush Help? Not Enough WR Speed?
The one thing I haven't heard is "elite speed" - someone who scares the defense of running a deep route. Is there anyone on the Cowboys roster with this kind of speed?
Mailbag: Depth Concerns At Two Positions?
What are two positions that you feel the Cowboys have good talent at but could use more depth?
Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks?
Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs?