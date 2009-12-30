Cowboys Mailbag: Is Defensive Improvement A Team Effort?

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?
Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay?
Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?
With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes?
Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?
We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked?
Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?
Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what?
Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?
While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few.
Mailbag: Will Everson Walls finally reach HOF?
With Chuck Howley being a Seniors Committee selection this year, does that hurt Everson Walls' chances for 2024?
Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?
What would the offensive line look like if Zack Martin misses some or all of training camp.
Mailbag: Middle of the D being emphasized?
As a long-time Cowboys fan, I remember Tom Landry always emphasized a strong defense up the middle. Was this the thinking behind the drafting of Mazi Smith and the renewed emphasis on the safety position?
Mailbag: Was this always the plan with Pollard?
There doesn't seem to be a big concern with the franchise tag deadline passing for a new deal on Pollard. Was this always the plan?
Mailbag: Will Parsons have to face more runs?
If the Cowboys shore up the middle of the run defense, will that prompt teams to run the ball at Micah Parsons more this year?
Mailbag: Should Dak Prescott run the ball more?
It seems like Dak Prescott is a better player when he runs more. Is that something he should do more or try to limit injuries?