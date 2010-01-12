Cowboys Mailbag: Is Romo A Championship Quarterback?

Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?
Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year?
Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?
For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?
Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?
How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?
Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?
With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too?
Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?
Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1.
Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?
Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries?
Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?
Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp?
Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?
Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay?
Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?
With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes?