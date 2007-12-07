Cowboys Mailbag:Mike Bloom, Downey, Calif.

Mailbag: Will we see changes at receiver?
Given the lack of production behind CeeDee Lamb, do the Cowboys feel changes are needed at the position? What can be done?
Mailbag: Does penalty reputation hurt Cowboys?
I know that the NFL mantra is that the officials "call 'em as they see 'em," but have the Cowboys acquired a reputation for committing penalties such that the referees look harder when it involves Dallas?
Mailbag: Right target selections at crucial points?
What do you make of Dak Prescott going to secondary receivers like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker at crucial points in the game?
Mailbag: Changes needed to beat top teams?
There were almost no flaws in last Sunday's win over the Rams, but now here come the Eagles. To defeat the top teams, is the run game the only glaring flaw?
Mailbag: What changed with O-line vs. Rams?
After a horrific start and a game-ending injury to Chuma Edoga, the offensive line not only survived, but flourished against the Rams. What happened here?
Mailbag: Why no moves at the trade deadline?
I get that you don't want to mortgage your future, but the Cowboys are ready to contend for a Super Bowl right now. So why didn't they go all-in and make any moves at the trade deadline?
Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?
Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons?
Mailbag: Any moves coming at trade deadline?
With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
Mailbag: How to improve yards per carry?
The running game is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. It's been more than a decade since they've finished under four yards. Is this an offensive line issue or a running back issue? And what's the fix?
Mailbag: Texas Coast offense after six games?
Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul?
Mailbag: Concern with this year's draft class?
Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall?