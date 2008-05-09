Cowboys Mailbag:Mike Morlan, Shandon, Calif.

Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?
Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys?
Mailbag: Biggest adjustment needed for playoffs?
With the playoffs now here, what area or aspect of the team do you think needs the biggest adjustment to allow for the Cowboys to be the best possible version of themselves? I'm thinking their running game, penalties or perhaps the run defense?
Mailbag: Reason for Prescott/Lamb success?
What's the reason for the success Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have enjoyed this season? Did Mike McCarthy's play-calling take them to another level?
Mailbag: Any unsung heroes besides Lawrence?
With another amazing season, DeMarcus Lawrence has become the definition of an unsung. But who's another unsung hero we're really not hearing about. Someone who put in the work and it's paid off for the team?
Mailbag: Can Cowboys rely on run game?
But can they depend on their running attack to get the job done?
Mailbag: Any Pro Bowl snubs for the Cowboys?
I'm happy for the guys that got in, but don't you think we could've had another O-linemen or maybe even Jake Ferguson? Who got snubbed?
Mailbag: Should Cowboys manage clock better?
At the end of the game against the Lions, we saw the Cowboys throw the ball, including one deep, when it seemed like they needed to eat up some clock. And this isn't the first game this has happened. What do you think?
Mailbag: Why the trouble running inside?
Why do we have so much trouble running inside when we have Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, two of the league's best guards, blocking on the inside? – Fred London/Morristown, TN
Mailbag: Can Cowboys match physicalness?
We've seen the Cowboys struggle against really physical teams (49ers, Bills) and now here come the Lions. How can they match that kind of physical intensity, especially in the playoffs? Is it a mindset, a case of want-to?
Mailbag: Can Cowboys win without turnovers?
The Cowboys are now 0-4 when the defense doesn't create a turnover, and they had only one in their other loss? Is that surprising?
Mailbag: Why no calls for holding Parsons?
Seriously, did Micah Parsons make someone mad? With his streak of not drawing a flag against opposing offenses nearing 40 quarters, is there anything the Cowboys can do from a league standpoint?