 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: No Huddle Hurry-Up Offense?

Oct 02, 2008 at 08:06 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?

The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player? 
news

Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?

Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
news

Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?

With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives? 
news

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?

Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?

Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
news

Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?

The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
Advertising