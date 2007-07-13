Cowboys Mailbag:Ollie Taylor, Greensboro, N.C.

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?
Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?
How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?
Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
Mailbag: Is O-Line the No. 1 preseason issue?
Do you see depth of the offensive line as the No. 1 preseason issue for Dallas?
Mailbag: Can young WRs move up depth chart?
It sounds like some of these younger receivers are really stepping up, so given Michael Gallup's struggles last year, do you think one of them can pass him on the depth chart?
Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?
Does winning in the preseason help build confidence and momentum going into when the games count for real?
Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?
Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year?
Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?
For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?
Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?
How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?
Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?