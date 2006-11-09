Cowboys Mailbag:Phillip Munn, Mathias, WV

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Future? Grier Update?
I was interested in your thoughts of the Cowboys being able to keep OC Kellen Moore past this year. When the season is over, he could go quickly.
Mailbag: What Is Jaylon Smith's Cowboy Legacy?
In light of the decision to release Jaylon Smith, it's hard to know how to feel about such a unique career. From the remarkable comeback story to now, what do you think Jaylon's legacy is?
Mailbag: In Game Decisions? Player Management?
Did you take issue with some of the calls on Sunday, like declining the facemask penalty in the second quarter? Or am I just nitpicking?
Mailbag: Should Micah Parsons Play DE Full Time?
It's way early, but Micah Parsons looks like the best defensive end in the 2021 draft. How are they not going to use him on the edge full-time going forward?
Mailbag: More Jabril Cox? Concerns With Carolina?
With Keanu Neal possibly out another week and Micah Parsons likely to stick it out at DE for a bit longer, can we expect to see Dan Quinn start to mix in Jabril Cox more?
Mailbag: Was Clock Management An Issue Again?
I was confused as to why we did not call one timeout in the last minute and a half of the second quarter against the Eagles?
Mailbag: Cowboys Get Lucky The CBs Were Gone?
Do you think the Cowboys actually got very lucky this year when the two corners they wanted were off the board, therefore getting Micah?
Mailbag: Where Is Maurice Canady?
Where is Maurice Canady? Is he hurt? I thought he was going to be a starter. What did I miss?
Mailbag: Is Pollard Too Good To Return Kicks?
It seems too risky to me to keep Tony Pollard as our primary kick returner. Why risk injuring him on kickoffs which have a low probability resulting in a big return?
Mailbag: Adding Pass Rushers? Switch to 3-4?
What are your thoughts on switching to a 3-4 to put more if our best players on the field to make up for the absence of Gregory & Lawrence?
Mailbag: Replacing DeMarcus Lawrence's Production?
What do the Cowboys do regarding the pass rush for what looks like several weeks now that DeMarcus Lawrence has a foot fracture?