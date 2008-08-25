Cowboys Mailbag: Possible phone call to Larry Allen?

Mailbag: Would Dak take less for a better team?
So now the big discussion is about Dak Prescott and how much he will sign for. The question I have is this: What does Dak want more, a Super Bowl or more money than he will spend in his lifetime?
Mailbag: Which corner should be re-signed?
With both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis being free agents, which of those two cornerbacks would you prefer the Cowboys re-sign?
Mailbag: Is too much made of the NFL combine?
I enjoy the NFL Scouting Combine and am amazed at how big it has become. But for teams around the league, is it as big a deal as the media and fans have made it out to be?
Mailbag: Would Cowboys trade for No. 1 pick?
This is strictly hypothetical, but I asked myself this question the other day. Would you trade Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick? Why or why not?
Mailbag: New 17-game benchmarks needed?
Congratulations to Tony Pollard for reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, but with the expanded number of games now, do we need to revisit what constitutes a great season?
Mailbag: Is Parsons talk with owner routine?
Is it routine to have these conversations between owner and player? Is there a risk of Parsons alienating teammates with his comments?
Mailbag: What is 2024 projection for Trey Lance?
What is the projection for Trey Lance? Is he in line to be the second-string quarterback? Can he push Dak Prescott at all for starting duties?
Mailbag: Is free agent RB the answer?
Fans are seeing headlines about bringing in a free agent like Derrick Henry, but I have been trying to recall the last free agent running back who signed elsewhere and continued to have the same amount of success. Is history enough to avoid free agency to fill the hole?
Mailbag: How will Zimmer's philosophy differ?
With Mike Zimmer returning to Dallas as defensive coordinator, what will be the biggest change we'll see in the defense? How is his defensive philosophy different from Dan Quinn?
Mailbag: Were the Cowboys 'burnt out'?
In an interview last week, DeMarcus Lawrence said that the Cowboys were "burnt out" and that the team was healthy but "the legs get tired." What's your take?
Mailbag: Should DC job have stayed in-house?
Would going with an in-house choice been better to keep some continuity with the defense? Especially with Mike McCarthy being in the last year of his contract?