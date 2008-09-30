Cowboys Mailbag: Problem With Run Defense Missing Tackles?

Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?
Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?
For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?
Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?
Mailbag: Most critical starter need in draft?
The question is which position is the most critical for the team to hit on? And does the answer change if you are thinking beyond day one and looking long term?
Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?
With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025?
Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?
The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?
Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?
I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith?
Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?
Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?
What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?