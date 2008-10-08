Cowboys Mailbag: Pursuing Receivers Before Trade Deadline?

Mailbag: Will Tyler Guyton be a Day-1 starter at LT?
The Cowboys did well to trade down and get a third-round pick and also draft a good offensive tackle. Some have said that it may take time to get Tyler Guyton ready to start on opening day. Do you think so?
Mailbag: What if QB is best player available?
If Dallas gets on the clock in either the first or second round and the best player on the board at that time is a quarterback, should they draft the QB or fill a more relevant position of need?
Mailbag: Taking a D-lineman in the first round?
Do you think the Cowboys might consider selecting a defensive tackle or edge rusher if someone very high on their board is still there?
Mailbag: Should Cowboys trade down?
Given the many holes the Cowboys need to fill on the roster, do you think the team needs to trade down in the draft to get extra picks?
Mailbag: Prefer great line or great skill players?
There is an old adage that games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. If that is true (and I believe it is) then why not invest more resources on the lines verses the skill players?
Mailbag: Will needs outweigh best available?
The Cowboys have historically done a good enough job in free agency that they could draft the best player available. Obviously, this year is different. Will the team's needs this time outweigh the opportunity to draft the best available player?
Mailbag: Why the wait with signing players?
Why the hesitancy from the Cowboys in negotiating new contracts with their star players? Is the team trying to play hardball by waiting to extend them?
Mailbag: Use someone else to kick off?
With the new kickoff rule, wouldn't it be wise to use a safety or gunner to kick the ball? Hang time is not an issue, so just have him kick line drives?
Mailbag: Will kickoff rules alter roster makeup?
Will the new kickoff rules change how the 53-man roster is kept from game to game, knowing some players who were frequently needed on special teams last year may not be as needed this year?
Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?
For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
Mailbag: Is there a type of RB McCarthy prefers?
Since Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard were inherited by Mike McCarthy and are now gone, is there a running-back type that McCarthy prefers? Is there one in the draft who is closest to that type?