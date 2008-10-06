Cowboys Mailbag: Romo's Passes Lacking Control?

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?
No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?
Do you think the Cowboys will use these next two games against lesser opponents to try new things and prepare for that final three-game gauntlet against the Eagles, Titans and Commanders?
I'm really concerned about our depth in the secondary after losing Anthony Brown. How will the Cowboys replace him?
Against teams that are one dimensional or lack quality skill players, this Cowboys team has been able to overcome its slow starts. Do you see this as a problem down the stretch or in the playoffs?
When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix?
It seems the Cowboys' philosophy of not overspending for players is working. Shouldn't they see what they have in wide receiver Antonio Callaway and even James Washington before overspending for OBJ?
Seeing Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries this year, I was curious if you feel like the 1,000-yard mark is losing its place as a benchmark stat when evaluating and assessing who the NFL's top-tier running backs are?
The Cowboys have recently followed their game on Thanksgiving with a game the following Thursday and then had a mini-bye. This year they play later in the season and will have two mini-byes. Which is better?
When posed with the question about how his team was looking, Bill Parcells is famously known for always responding, "Ask me after Thanksgiving." Well, here we are. What do you think?
Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?
The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?