Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:Samuel Anderson, Ventura, Calif.

Aug 16, 2007 at 11:39 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Pro Bowl Hate? Save Money With Amari? 

I'm all for saving money but should we really get rid of our best receiver? Maybe we work on getting him the ball more rather than cutting him. 
news

Mailbag: Adopting Rams' Win-Now Approach?

The Rams sacrificed their future by trading away their draft, and obviously it worked because they are in the Super Bowl. Shouldn't Dallas be doing some of this to get to this level? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Comp Picks? Change OT Rules?

With the draft right around the corner, what kind of compensatory pics can we expect Dallas to get? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Outlook For Dan Quinn?

Do you think Q is staying put because if McCarthy keeps mismanaging clock, game decisions, personnel changes and penalties, that the best head coaching opportunity could be with the team he is already on? 
news

Mailbag: What Does The Future Hold At TE?

With Blake Jarwin accounting for nearly $6 million in cap space for 2022, is there any chance Dallas re-signs Dalton Schultz? 
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb's Progress? O-Line Options?

news

Mailbag: Spotting The Ball? Does Dak Stack Up?

Do you think Dak elevates the team or does the team elevate him? Dak is being paid to produce like the guys we saw this weekend, but I don't think he has it in him if the opposing team is competitive.
news

Mailbag: 49ers Changing Opinions? O-Line Play?

With the 49ers ousting the Packers, does this change how the Cowboys, and more so how Dak, is viewed for losing to them in the wild card round? How would things change if the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl? 
news

Mailbag: Why Pollard Didn't Get More Touches?

Why was he used so little in a game where the offense definitely could have used a spark?
news

Mailbag: Tougher Schedule In '22? Fix Penalties?

This year Dallas gets the Bucs, Bengals and at Green Bay as a "reward" for finishing first. Do you think that will have a negative impact on next year?
news

Mailbag: What About The Other Snap? Top 3 Needs?

What do you consider the Cowboys' top three needs heading into this offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Early Analysis On Upcoming Free Agents

Let's look to the future. Which upcoming free agents do we have a good chance to keep, and who will we probably lose?
Advertising