Cowboys Mailbag: T.O. Continuing To Be Defensive Target?

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better?
Do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'?
Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?
The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?
Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?
The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?
Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?
Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is?
Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?
Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring?
Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?
Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?
Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?
Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.
Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?
Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?
Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?
How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?
Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?
So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?
Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?
So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?