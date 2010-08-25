Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:Three games in, what do you think about playing five preseason games?

Aug 25, 2010 at 10:02 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks?

Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs? 
news

Mailbag: Taking Fewer Risks On Special Teams?

Do you think we will see less trick plays on special teams this year, since we will (hopefully) have more leads?
news

Mailbag: Is Ezekiel Elliott Underappreciated?

Do you expect Zeke to have a better year if the offensive line stays healthy and where would you rank him against the other starting running backs in the league? 
news

Mailbag: Last Minute QB Addition Before Camp?

Last time I checked, Alex Smith is still available. Any chance you see the Cowboys upgrading the position (backup QB) before the start of camp? 
news

Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle?
news

Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?

Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames? 
news

Mailbag: Roster Expansion? Pass Rush Helping DBs?

Do you think the Cowboys' pass rush will be good enough to help out the young DBs this season? Why or why not? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Rookies Start On Defense?

I predict that the Cowboys will have at least four different rookies to start on defense. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: All-Time "Do-Over" Cowboys Game?

What would be the one Cowboys game of all time that you would like to have as a "do-over" and the Cowboys win? 
news

Mailbag: Why Not This Route At Backup QB?

I have heard so much about the backup quarterback situation and need some clarification.
news

Mailbag: Keeping Just 2 QBs & 2 RBs On The Roster?

I would appreciate your thoughts on this idea of building the 53-man roster keeping only two QBs and two RBs?
news

Mailbag: Battle For The 5th WR Spot?

I've been wondering how Simi Fehoko looked during the OTAs. Can he compete against Noah Brown and contribute on special teams?
Advertising