Cowboys Mailbag: Too Early To Call Romo A Playoff Loser?

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?
Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?
Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?
I noticed some of the Cowboys' undrafted free agents received decent guaranteed money. Why pay so much for someone who wasn't drafted?
Mailbag: Could Zeke Return As A Fullback?
The West Coast offense is known to heavily use a fullback. Any chance the Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott as a fullback? He is a very good blocker and a better than average pass receiver.
Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?
With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?
Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?
Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays?
Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?
Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.
Mailbag: Which Day 3 Pick Is Most Intriguing?
Similar to DaRon Bland last season, which Day 3 player selected this year has the best chance of making an immediate impact? Who intrigues you the most?
Mailbag: Tyler Smith Or Steele Now At Guard?
It looks as though the Cowboys are going with Tyler Smith or Terence Steele at guard, so they must be relying on Tyron Smith being available for the majority of the season. Do you think that's a mistake?
Mailbag: Was Second-Round Pick A Surprise?
I though the Cowboys missed a great opportunity in getting one of the better offensive linemen in O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. Did that surprise you? Was it the right move?
Mailbag: Who Would You Trade Up For?
It's finally here! Any chance we'll see some wheeling and dealing tonight? What player, if any, would you trade up to get in this year's draft? How far up would you go, and what would you give up to get him?
Mailbag: Will Other Picks Affect Dallas' Draft?
Say Philadelphia grabs a certain running back at No. 10. Will that change the Cowboys' draft strategy so that they go after a defensive tackle at No. 26?