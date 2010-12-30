Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:What is wrong with Marc Colombo? Is he injured or are his skills rapidly declining?

Dec 30, 2010 at 04:22 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
news

Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?

With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active? 
news

Mailbag: Assessing Micah Parsons' Progress?

Haven't heard much about Micah Parsons since he was moved to linebacker. How is he grading out at linebacker?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Waivers Situation

With Brandon Knight not reporting to the Ravens, can the Cowboys claim him and re-sign him to the practice squad? 
news

Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?

Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB? 
news

Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?

Assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year? 
news

Mailbag: In-Game Decisions? Red Zone Issues?

Why is Coach McCarthy getting so much bad press for his poor game management? Is it really that bad? 
news

Mailbag: Four 1,000-Yard Players On Offense?

Has the idea of two 1,000-yard receivers and two 1,000-yard backs ever crossed you guys' mind? Looks possible at this rate
news

Mailbag: Not Afraid Of Third-And-Long Anymore? 

This year, we seem to routinely overcome first-and-15 or first-and-20. Do you think that is showing the maturation in Kellen Moore's play calling? 
news

Mailbag: Tough Roster Decisions Ahead?

I'm awaiting the return of some key players but I'm also starting to worry that we simply won't have enough roster spots. Am I over thinking it? 
Advertising