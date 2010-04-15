Cowboys Mailbag: Where Is This Draft Strongest?

Mailbag: Underrated Free Agent Signing?
We've heard a lot about the Cowboys' additions on defense, but what are your thoughts on Ty Nsekhe at offensive tackle?
Mailbag: How Big Of A Need Is LB?
I realize this is probably the uncommon view, but why is Dallas not associated with any of the Top 5-6 LB's in the draft?
Mailbag: Idea For 17th Game? Drafting For Need?
Do you honestly feel teams really use that approach and take the best possible player, or do they reach for needs more than they should?
Mailbag: Plan For The Draft Class? K.J. Wright?
Rumors are that K.J. Wright wants to reunite with Dan Quinn in Dallas, but he wants a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal. Why not do it?
Mailbag: Joe Looney's Status? Adding CB Depth?
Joe Looney has been a leader in the locker room and a capable backup at center and guard. Is there any interest in re-signing him?
Mailbag: Kazee's Familiarity With Dan Quinn?
What do you think were the deciding factors in the Cowboys picking Damontae Kazee over Malik Hooker?
Mailbag: How Many Bases Covered Before The Draft?
By adding new defensive linemen and safeties in the first two weeks of free agency, does that let the Cowboys have more range to draft top available players instead of need?
Mailbag: What Does D-Line Rotation Look Like Now?
With the recent signings of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, how do you see this impacting the development of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore?
Mailbag: Free Agency Impact On The NFC East?
How do you rank the NFC East teams on offense and defense now?
Mailbag: Finding A Backup QB In The Draft?
With the free agent loss of Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback, do you think it will be more likely that Jerry drafts a quarterback day three or goes for a veteran free agent?
Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?
With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?