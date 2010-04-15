Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag: Where Is This Draft Strongest?

Apr 15, 2010 at 08:38 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Underrated Free Agent Signing?

We've heard a lot about the Cowboys' additions on defense, but what are your thoughts on Ty Nsekhe at offensive tackle? 
news

Mailbag: How Big Of A Need Is LB?

I realize this is probably the uncommon view, but why is Dallas not associated with any of the Top 5-6 LB's in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Idea For 17th Game? Drafting For Need?

Do you honestly feel teams really use that approach and take the best possible player, or do they reach for needs more than they should?
news

Mailbag: Plan For The Draft Class? K.J. Wright?

Rumors are that K.J. Wright wants to reunite with Dan Quinn in Dallas, but he wants a two-year deal instead of a one-year deal. Why not do it?
news

Mailbag: Joe Looney's Status? Adding CB Depth?

Joe Looney has been a leader in the locker room and a capable backup at center and guard. Is there any interest in re-signing him? 
news

Mailbag: Kazee's Familiarity With Dan Quinn?

What do you think were the deciding factors in the Cowboys picking Damontae Kazee over Malik Hooker? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Bases Covered Before The Draft?

By adding new defensive linemen and safeties in the first two weeks of free agency, does that let the Cowboys have more range to draft top available players instead of need? 
news

Mailbag: What Does D-Line Rotation Look Like Now?

With the recent signings of Brent Urban, Carlos Watkins and Tarell Basham, how do you see this impacting the development of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore?
news

Mailbag: Free Agency Impact On The NFC East?

How do you rank the NFC East teams on offense and defense now? 
news

Mailbag: Finding A Backup QB In The Draft?

With the free agent loss of Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback, do you think it will be more likely that Jerry drafts a quarterback day three or goes for a veteran free agent?
news

Mailbag: Keanu Neal's Impact? Aldon's Status?

With the addition of two defensive ends recently signed, do you think that hurts the chances of re-signing Aldon Smith?
news

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook?

Do you think it was a mistake to commit to him for three years? Follow up question, is there a better way to use him to our advantage?
Advertising