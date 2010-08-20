Cowboys Mailbag:Who is the camp dark horse right now, the guy who might emerge to make the team who

Mailbag: Last Minute QB Addition Before Camp?
Last time I checked, Alex Smith is still available. Any chance you see the Cowboys upgrading the position (backup QB) before the start of camp?
Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle? WR Trade?
Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle?
Mailbag: Best Cowboys Nickname? Next Woodson?
Which past and present Cowboys players do you think have had the best nicknames?
Mailbag: Roster Expansion? Pass Rush Helping DBs?
Do you think the Cowboys' pass rush will be good enough to help out the young DBs this season? Why or why not?
Mailbag: How Many Rookies Start On Defense?
I predict that the Cowboys will have at least four different rookies to start on defense. What do you think?
Mailbag: All-Time "Do-Over" Cowboys Game?
What would be the one Cowboys game of all time that you would like to have as a "do-over" and the Cowboys win?
Mailbag: Why Not This Route At Backup QB?
I have heard so much about the backup quarterback situation and need some clarification.
Mailbag: Keeping Just 2 QBs & 2 RBs On The Roster?
I would appreciate your thoughts on this idea of building the 53-man roster keeping only two QBs and two RBs?
Mailbag: Battle For The 5th WR Spot?
I've been wondering how Simi Fehoko looked during the OTAs. Can he compete against Noah Brown and contribute on special teams?
Mailbag: Are We Forgetting About Trysten Hill?
I have read a couple articles recently were the writer(s) felt that Trysten Hill could be a surprise cut this year. Why are so many down on him?
Mailbag: Interest in DeCastro? Pollard Punt Returns?
He was such an electric kick returner in college. Is returning punts that much different?