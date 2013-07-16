Cowboys Mulling Options With Tuesday Workout Participants

Jul 16, 2013 at 05:24 AM
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

Harry Cabluck


IRVING, Texas -- As reported by Nick Eatman on DallasCowboys.com, the front office took the opportunity to look at some players this morning – namely, quarterback and wide receiver.

The group was led by quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Chase Clement, who were joined by wide receivers DeWayne Pearce and Lavasier Tuinei in a workout for quarterback coach Wade Wilson and the scouts.

It's not likely the front office would make a move at this point at either position, but that is not to say that something won't be done in the near future or once the team reports to training camp.

The goal of the workout was to try and locate a backup quarterback that might be a better fit than Nick Stephens and Dalton Williams, who had their share of issues during the OTA's and minicamp practices.

What concerns the front office is that if the quarterback play behind Tony Romo and Kyle Orton struggles, then the evaluation of the other young offensive players like Terrence Williams, Danny Coale and Gavin Escobar will also struggle. [embedded_ad]

This is why teams like to carry a veteran signal caller in the preseason -- just to run the offense during the games so things don't bog down, leading to too many three-and-outs. You need to give your other young players a chance to show what they can do as you build the 53-man roster.

I totally understand the approach that the front office has taken here to have a plan in place just in case things don't work out in camp. Bring these quarterbacks in, let them work out for Wilson and the scouts, put them in a room and see where their football intelligence is.

Not only have you seen where they are physically, but mentally as well. It's a smart move for the simple fact that once in camp, you cannot waste time. Poor quarterback play by your down-the-line guys would be just that.  

