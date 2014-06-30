Cowboys & Nike Team Up For Big Weekend At Valley Ranch

Jun 30, 2014 at 01:10 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

IRVING, Texas – It's the quiet month before the start of training camp, but Valley Ranch was anything but quiet this past weekend.

As the Cowboys prepare for training camp in less than one month, several local high schools were preparing themselves for the season at the first annual Nike Football Festival, held on the practice fields at the Cowboys' facility.

Sixteen local high schools converged on Valley Ranch for a weekend of nonstop football, including skills competitions and a hotly contested seven-on-seven tournament. The event kicked off Friday night with a team dinner which included guest speaker, as well as TCU and NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson.

The schools in attendance at the event were star-studded in their own right, as local powers like Allen High School, Desoto High School and Skyline High School all attended. But the Nike Football Festival partnered with the Cowboys to bring even more cache to the proceedings, as Cowboys players like Brandon Weeden and Tyrone Crawford were on hand.

"It gives them every opportunity to succeed," said Weeden of the daylong event. "All these schools here are obviously some of the best in the state of Texas, and most would argue Texas has the best high school football in the country. The goal is to play at the next level … and events like this are kind of the starting steps to get there." [embedded_ad]

Weeden and Crawford helped with that process, as the two third-year pros agreed to come out to work with the players in attendance before the start of the tournament. Weeden, who graduated from high school all the way back in 2002, was astounded at how far high school football has come in a short amount of time.

"We didn't have anything like this. We went to seven-on-seven tournaments and the coaches were the referees. We didn't have tents or none of that, but this is unbelievable," he said. "The job that Nike has done is really remarkable … There are some kids out here that look like they could play on Saturdays for sure, and some of these guys look like they could play on Sundays."

That might be a way off, but it was certainly a step in the right direction when the Cowboys and Nike joined forces.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising