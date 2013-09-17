Cowboys Not Too Concerned With Latest Back Injury For Dez

Sep 16, 2013 at 11:37 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Bryant_091713_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



IRVING, Texas – While it was back in late December, the Cowboys are only two games removed from seeing their star receiver need major assistance in leaving the field because of a back injury.

As the Cowboys head into Week Three against the Rams, Dez Bryant's back issues are once again on the table.

Bryant missed about 10 plays Sunday in Kansas City after taking a hit to his back. Dwayne Harris replaced him some in the third and fourth quarter.
"It's not a big issue, but he got hit and his back tightened up on him," Garrett said. "He's a tough individual and so he got himself right and continued to play in the ballgame. He was walking a little slowly today, but we expect him to be ready to go."

Bryant got off to a fast start, catching five passes for 100 yards in the first quarter, including his first touchdown of the season. But after that, he ended up with just 43 yards in the remaining three quarters. He had a critical drop early in the fourth quarter and was also flagged for pass interference which negated a 22-yard gain.

After two games, Bryant is tied with DeMarco Murray and Miles Austin for the team lead with 13 catches each. His 163 receiving yards is a team-high, along with his 12.5-yard average per catch.

In the 2012 season finale against the Redskins, Bryant missed most of the second half with back tightness that was so problematic he couldn't even stand up straight. He was moved to a first-class seat on the flight home after the game. Many people close to the team privately said he would not have been able to play in the next week's playoff game had the Cowboys defeated Washington.

