Cowboys Not Too Concerned With Latest Back Injury For Dez





IRVING, Texas – While it was back in late December, the Cowboys are only two games removed from seeing their star receiver need major assistance in leaving the field because of a back injury.

As the Cowboys head into Week Three against the Rams, Dez Bryant's back issues are once again on the table.

Bryant missed about 10 plays Sunday in Kansas City after taking a hit to his back. Dwayne Harris replaced him some in the third and fourth quarter.

"It's not a big issue, but he got hit and his back tightened up on him," Garrett said. "He's a tough individual and so he got himself right and continued to play in the ballgame. He was walking a little slowly today, but we expect him to be ready to go."

Bryant got off to a fast start, catching five passes for 100 yards in the first quarter, including his first touchdown of the season. But after that, he ended up with just 43 yards in the remaining three quarters. He had a critical drop early in the fourth quarter and was also flagged for pass interference which negated a 22-yard gain.

After two games, Bryant is tied with DeMarco Murray and Miles Austin for the team lead with 13 catches each. His 163 receiving yards is a team-high, along with his 12.5-yard average per catch.