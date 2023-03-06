Offseason | 2023

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

Mar 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Cowboys-to-Place-Franchise-Tag-on-Tony-Pollard-hero

FRISCO, Texas – To no surprise, the Cowboys are using the franchise tag once again. And as expected, it was place on running back Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys are giving Pollard the one-year, guaranteed deal of $10.09 million. That doesn't mean the two sides will stop negotiating on a possible long-term deal.

But at least for now, the tag is in place for Tuesday's deadline from the NFL to issue the tags to players.

On Friday night in Indy, owner/GM Jerry Jones said hinted strongly that this could be happening soon.

""That franchise [tag] is there and should be used judiciously used for the right spot," he said. "I really don't want to say it's a done thing because as these things come and go, you don't know where you are until the deadline comes and goes but right now, certainly Tony is a big part of our plans."

Pollard, who is coming off surgery on his ankle, also suffered a broken leg on the same play in the 49ers loss. After his injury, the Cowboys' offense struggled, only scoring two field goals in the second half.

Pollard is coming off a breakout season in which he had a career-high 1,007 rushing yards to go along with 12 total touchdowns and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Last year, the Cowboys gave the franchise tag to tight end Dalton Schultz at $10.9 million. He was likely a candidate for the tag again this year, but his second-year tag figure would be over $13 million.

Unless a deal is done with Schultz before March 15, he would be an unrestricted free agent, along with other key starters such as Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson.

Related Content

news

Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

news

Plans For Steele; Injured RT "Ahead of Schedule"

The Cowboys have some decisions to make regarding right tackle Terence Steele, who is a restricted free agent.

news

Combine: 10 Things We Learned From Jerry in Indy

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had to plenty to say from Indy, highlighted by his thoughts on Dak, the Super Bowl drought and the chances of adding a big-name free agent.

news

Cowboys Committed to Dak for 'Years' to Come

Dak Prescott continues to be reminded of his value as Jerry Jones becomes the latest to double down on the Cowboys' strategy to make sure the two-time Pro Bowler stays put in Dallas.

news

Unclear at TE? Jones Says "Other Players Involved"

Jerry Jones says he's unsure how the tight end spot will unfold in 2023, but sounds optimistic about the young players at the position.

news

Jones: 'Big Plans' for Pollard, Zeke Still In Play

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the Cowboys franchise tag if no deal is done by the league deadline, a reality confirmed by Jerry Jones, as Dallas also works to keep Zeke onboard.

news

Spagnola: Tackling At Least One Good Situation

Is there a possible position of strength we're not thinking about? As the Cowboys could have the advantage of three quality tackles heading into the 2023 season.

news

NFL Draft: Cowboys Want Specific Type of O-lineman

The offensive line in Dallas is no longer designed to prosper with each of the five positions having permanent stations because, as seen in 2022, versatility is required going forward.

news

Jerry Jones Speaks on Passing of Jerry Richardson

The Cowboys owner and general manager has issued a statement following the death of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

news

McClay: Cowboys Draft Success Is Absent Any 'Ego'

As the 2023 NFL Combine gets underway, the Cowboys front office and scouting department approaches it with a proven game plan that's more than a decade in the making.

news

Mick Shots: Clock Ticking On Big Decisions

There's news from the NFL Scouting Combine, including possible franchise tags, McCarthy calling plays, contract work and more!

Advertising