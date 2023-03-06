Cowboys Place Franchise Tag on Tony Pollard

FRISCO, Texas – To no surprise, the Cowboys are using the franchise tag once again. And as expected, it was place on running back Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys are giving Pollard the one-year, guaranteed deal of $10.09 million. That doesn't mean the two sides will stop negotiating on a possible long-term deal.

But at least for now, the tag is in place for Tuesday's deadline from the NFL to issue the tags to players.

On Friday night in Indy, owner/GM Jerry Jones said hinted strongly that this could be happening soon.

""That franchise [tag] is there and should be used judiciously used for the right spot," he said. "I really don't want to say it's a done thing because as these things come and go, you don't know where you are until the deadline comes and goes but right now, certainly Tony is a big part of our plans."

Pollard, who is coming off surgery on his ankle, also suffered a broken leg on the same play in the 49ers loss. After his injury, the Cowboys' offense struggled, only scoring two field goals in the second half.

Pollard is coming off a breakout season in which he had a career-high 1,007 rushing yards to go along with 12 total touchdowns and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Last year, the Cowboys gave the franchise tag to tight end Dalton Schultz at $10.9 million. He was likely a candidate for the tag again this year, but his second-year tag figure would be over $13 million.