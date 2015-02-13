Cowboys Re-Sign Exclusive Rights FA Lawrence; Rookie DT Coleman Also Returns

Feb 13, 2015 at 08:34 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys re-signed a pair of young defensive players on Friday that were expected to return in 2015.

The Cowboys officially re-signed exclusive-rights linebacker Cam Lawrence, along with free agent defensive tackle Davon Coleman on Friday. The club is expected to also retain their other two exclusive-rights free agents: guard Ron Leary and offensive tackle Darrion Weems.

Most exclusive rights free agents are undrafted, and once their respected team extends the minimum qualifying offer, they can only sign with their original team. So don't expect Leary or Weems to go anywhere this year.

Lawrence had 11 tackles in 2014, including a career-high seven in the season-finale win over the Redskins with both Anthony Hitchens and Rolando McClain out of the game. Lawrence also posted his first career sack in the win over Jacksonville in London.

Coleman, an undrafted rookie in 2014 from Arizona State, spent most of the season on the active roster before being cut on Nov. 22. He was re-signed to the practice squad for the rest of the year.

By starting against San Francisco in Week 1, Coleman became the first rookie defensive tackle since Guy Reese (1962) to start a season opener and the fourth rookie ever to start, along with Bob Lilly and Greg Ellis.

Coleman played only the first two games and posted four tackles. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising