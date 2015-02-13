Cowboys Re-Sign Exclusive Rights FA Lawrence; Rookie DT Coleman Also Returns

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys re-signed a pair of young defensive players on Friday that were expected to return in 2015.

The Cowboys officially re-signed exclusive-rights linebacker Cam Lawrence, along with free agent defensive tackle Davon Coleman on Friday. The club is expected to also retain their other two exclusive-rights free agents: guard Ron Leary and offensive tackle Darrion Weems.

Most exclusive rights free agents are undrafted, and once their respected team extends the minimum qualifying offer, they can only sign with their original team. So don't expect Leary or Weems to go anywhere this year.

Lawrence had 11 tackles in 2014, including a career-high seven in the season-finale win over the Redskins with both Anthony Hitchens and Rolando McClain out of the game. Lawrence also posted his first career sack in the win over Jacksonville in London.

Coleman, an undrafted rookie in 2014 from Arizona State, spent most of the season on the active roster before being cut on Nov. 22. He was re-signed to the practice squad for the rest of the year.

By starting against San Francisco in Week 1, Coleman became the first rookie defensive tackle since Guy Reese (1962) to start a season opener and the fourth rookie ever to start, along with Bob Lilly and Greg Ellis.