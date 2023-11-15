Cowboys react to Leighton Vander Esch being out for season

"It's hard to lose a brother like Leighton," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "He's someone that we rely on each and every day, especially as a MIKE backer. Definitely gotta show our gratitude for him and what he did for us last year. We're still with him and he's still with us in spirit. We're praying for him to continue to get better."

The support that has been poured into Vander Esch by his teammates directly reflects the support that he has put into various members of the defense since his arrival as the team rallies around him.

"I'm gonna support him, because that was a guy that was with me every step of the way when I was rehabbing coming off my neck injury," Clark said. "He said, 'Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be straight.' That just speaks to the type of warrior he is. He's going to help us."