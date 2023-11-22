DaRon Bland wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bland's interception gives him six overall this year, tying him for the NFL lead with Baltimore's Geno Stone.

It's the first time Bland has won a weekly award, but it's the fourth for the Cowboys this season.

Last week, CeeDee Lamb earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he set the NFL record for having three straight games with 10+ catches and 150+ receiving yards.

The week before, kicker Brandon Aubrey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after setting the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to begin a career. Aubrey has now made 21 straight kicks.