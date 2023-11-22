DaRon Bland wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – When players attach themselves to NFL records, the league takes notice, especially when it's time to give out weekly awards.
Once again, the Cowboys have a record-setting player that has won player of the week. This time, it's DaRon Bland, who tied the NFL record with his fourth interception return for a touchdown in a single season.
His fourth pick-six occurred last Sunday in Carolina. For that, Bland has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Bland's interception gives him six overall this year, tying him for the NFL lead with Baltimore's Geno Stone.
It's the first time Bland has won a weekly award, but it's the fourth for the Cowboys this season.
Last week, CeeDee Lamb earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week after he set the NFL record for having three straight games with 10+ catches and 150+ receiving yards.
The week before, kicker Brandon Aubrey was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after setting the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made to begin a career. Aubrey has now made 21 straight kicks.
Back in Week 2, Micah Parsons won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the Cowboys' win over the Jets. He didn't set a record that day but had two sacks and forced fumble and a fumble recovery.