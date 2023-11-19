Pollard 'feels great' after strong showing vs. Panthers

The timeliness of the highlight couldn't have been better, seeing as it punctuated an answer by the Cowboys' offense after Bryce Young and the Panthers scored on the prior series to make it a 17-10 contest.

"It was big, especially for the momentum of the game," said Pollard. "They had just come off of a touchdown to make it a one-score game, so it was big for us to go down there and get those points."

As noted, the Cowboys' rushing attack is beginning to find its groove in November, and that bodes well as the temps begin to drop in December [regular season] destinations such as Buffalo and Washington.

"We're just figuring out what works for us, what we like to run and what works best," he said. "We're just getting into rhythm."

Up next, however, aren't the teams that await the Cowboys in December. It's the Washington Commanders, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants and who also defeated the Cowboys in their last meeting.

That battle is four days from the victory over the Panthers, on Thanksgiving and with all the world watching, so there's little to no time for Pollard and the Cowboys to bask in what happened in Charlotte on Sunday.