Updates: Eric Sauber poached, Shepley re-signed 

8:15 a.m. — There were no trades executed by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the NFL deadline, but they did find themselves doing some housekeeping as it relates to their practice squad.

Less than one week after signing Eric Saubert to the practice squad, during the team's bye week, and using his first elevation to the active roster in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran tight end has been poached by the Houston Texans. He must now remain on their active roster for a minimum of three games.

The same is true of offensive lineman (guard) Chris Glaser, who was also poached, though the team who'll acquire him is unknown at this time. To replace Glaser, the Cowboys re-signed Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad — ensuring insurance for the offensive line.

Shepley is a former CFL first-round pick who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, going on to spend time with several teams, including joining the Cowboys in 2022. This marks his return to Dallas after being released by the Colts in October.