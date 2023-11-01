Updates: Eric Sauber poached, Shepley re-signed 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
November 1 Updates
8:15 a.m. — There were no trades executed by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the NFL deadline, but they did find themselves doing some housekeeping as it relates to their practice squad.
Less than one week after signing Eric Saubert to the practice squad, during the team's bye week, and using his first elevation to the active roster in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran tight end has been poached by the Houston Texans. He must now remain on their active roster for a minimum of three games.
The same is true of offensive lineman (guard) Chris Glaser, who was also poached, though the team who'll acquire him is unknown at this time. To replace Glaser, the Cowboys re-signed Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad — ensuring insurance for the offensive line.
Shepley is a former CFL first-round pick who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, going on to spend time with several teams, including joining the Cowboys in 2022. This marks his return to Dallas after being released by the Colts in October.
-----------------------------------
October 31 Updates
9:45 a.m. — Tyron Smith missed his third game of the season when the Dallas Cowboys kicked off on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams — a neck stinger suffered during the week sidelining him and forcing Chuma Edoga back into the role of starting left tackle.
Edoga went on to exit the contest late with what's been described as a low ankle sprain, and there is optimism that, as such, it is not a long-term injury; rookie Asim Richards entering the game in Edoga's absence.
But it doesn't appear Richards will see the start at left tackle in the all-important battle to come against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
"When you look at both of their situations, I think it's more than likely that both will be available on Sunday," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. "I wouldn't want to speculate anything beyond that, but certainly one of the two should be available on Sunday, but both may be."
-----------------------------------
October 30 Updates
1:30 p.m. — On Sunday, it was again Chuma Edoga stepping in at left tackle to take the place of an injured Tyron Smith, who missed his third outing of the season, this time with a neck stinger that occurred in practice last week.
Edoga got off to a rough start but recovered well over the remainder of the contest, but he didn't finish due to an injury. The veteran lineman went to the ground in pain on a play that resulted in a 24-yard catch by CeeDee Lamb before ultimately being helped off of the field, not to return.
On Monday, the Cowboys' front office sounded optimistic about his outlook.
"Actually, the initial news we're getting back on Chuma is it's not as bad as we first feared," said Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones to 105.3FM the Fan. " … The good news is it wasn't torqued in the direction that would've given him a high ankle [sprain]. I think he's got an opportunity to be in the plans as early as this week [vs. Eagles]."
-----------------------------------
October 29 Updates
10:45 a.m. — Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle Tyron Smith will not play on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams as he nurses a neck injury that he suffered during the week. It is Smith's third missed game this season after injury caused him to miss the Arizona and New England games.
The rest of the inactives for the Cowboys include RB Deuce Vaughn, CB Eric Scott, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. WR Jalen Brooks and QB Trey Lance. For the Rams, inactives include starting right tackle Rob Havenstein who has missed all of practice this week with a calf injury.
-----------------------------------
October 28 Updates
1:30 p.m. — The Dallas Cowboys will elevate linebacker Rashaan Evans and tight end Eric Saubert for Sunday's game against the Los Angele Rams, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
Evans, who joined the team on Oct. 11, will make his debut with the Cowboys. Saubert will also suit up for his first game with the franchise after being signed on Oct. 24. It is the first of three allowed practice squad elevations for the season for each player.
-----------------------------------
October 27 Updates
10:30 a.m. — The Cowboys were feeling wonderful after seeing the entirety of their active roster exit the bye week with full health and recovery, but there's a bit of a concern that cropped up on Thursday by way of starting left tackle Tyron Smith.
Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday with a neck injury, a limited participant in the second practice of the week.
The team is being cautious with it, as they've been with every injury this season, e.g., Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided an outlook on Smith's odds of playing against the Rams in Week 8.
"I'm optimistic, period," Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Friday. " ... I'm feeling good about his availability on Sunday."
-----------------------------------
October 26 Updates
3:12 p.m. – Just one day after the Cowboys had every player on the roster practicing in full, veteran Tyron Smith showed up on Thursday's **injury report** with a neck injury.
Smith was listed as "limited" for Thursday's practice and the Cowboys will give a game status on Friday's injury report.
Battling several injuries over the last few years, Smith has missed two games this season – Arizona and New England – with a knee injury. He was able to return to the lineup for the 49ers and Chargers games before the bye. He was not on Wednesday's injury report.
-----------------------------------
October 25 Updates
In Wednesday morning's press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy said that "everybody will do something" at practice on Wednesday as the 53-man roster gets back to full strength following the bye week.
Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) was the only player on the active roster to miss the Chargers game, but he is expected to return to the practice field. In addition, running backs coach Jeff Blasko – who hasn't been with the team since the start of the season due to a health issue – returned to the team during the bye week.
-----------------------------------
October 24 Updates
The Dallas Cowboys signed four players to their practice squad on Tuesday morning, as tight end Eric Saubert (Drake, 2017 fifth-round pick), linebacker Buddy Johnson (Texas A&M, 2021 fourth-round pick), G Chris Glaser (Virginia, 2022 UDFA) and G Adam Pankey (West Virginia, 2017 UDFA) become the newest additions.
After the Cowboys cut tackle Alex Taylor-Prioleau and linebacker Mikel Jones on Monday, four spots were open on the practice squad, but all four get filled less than 24 hours later.
-----------------------------------
October 23 Updates
4 p.m. — The Dallas Cowboys released offensive tackle Alex Taylor-Prioleau and linebacker Mikel Jones from the practice squad on the first day back from the bye week.
Taylor-Prioleau was signed off of Cleveland's practice squad in Nov. 2022 and was signed back to Dallas' practice squad after not making the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in August. Jones was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 4 and departs Dallas just 19 days later.
The transactions now give Dallas four open spots on the practice squad moving into week seven. The expectation is that some or all spots get filled soon.
-----------------------------------
10 a.m. — Jalen Tolbert made waves in his second training camp for what he is strong he can be for the offense, but he's proving to be much more.
As the season rolls along, the former third-round pick is digging his heels in as a potential special teams ace as well.
He's already made more than one critical tackle in the return game, and though he was victimized by an arguable punt return muff in LA, one the Cowboys aren't citing him for, wide receivers coach Robert Prince loves what he's seeing from Tolbert on both sides.
"He looks forward to the challenge," said Prince "He loves getting out there on special teams. When he gets a chance to go out there and make a tackle, he's fired up. It fires us up, too."
-----------------------------------
October 16 Updates
3:45 p.m. — The Cowboys will take the field against the Chargers with a different look in Week 6, one that involves rookie fifth-round pick Deuce Vaughn being made a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
Vaughn will be inactive in Los Angeles, replaced by running back Malik Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad on Monday.
Other inactives include Noah Igbinoghene, Eric Scott, Asim Richards, Juanyeh Thomas, Junior Fehoko and Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency quarterback for this contest.
Thomas is ruled out after nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.
-----------------------------------
October 13 Updates
4:12 p.m. – The Cowboys had a few more participants in Friday's practice at The Star, including return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against the 49ers.
Turpin said it was a "low-ankle" sprain that he sustained before halftime. He was the only player to score a touchdown for the Cowboys and he's looking to play against the Chargers in what he calls "my house" at SoFi Stadium.
Last year, during the preseason against the Chargers, Turpin returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in the first half, solidifying his spot on the roster, and eventually propelling him to All-Pro and Pro Bowl status.
Check out the Cowboys' injury report for Friday.
-----------------------------------
11:03 p.m. — It was a laundry list of names on the Dallas Cowboys' injury report on Thursday, though there were five players receiving a veteran rest day. KaVontae Turpin, however, was exclusive to the rehab group after rolling his ankle in the loss to the 49ers.
It's labeled as a high ankle sprain, but Turpin is expected to take some practice reps on Friday, per head coach Mike McCarthy, and that's a pleasant surprise in a week wherein the Cowboys have received bad news regarding Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin.
Turpin has truly come on as an offensive weapon for Dallas in 2023, having delivered his first-ever NFL rushing touchdown in Week 1, and his first-ever NFL receiving touchdown in Week 5 — the latter being the lone explosive play for the Cowboys last week.
His health is also paramount to the return game, where he earned honors as a Pro Bowler in 2022, a standout rookie who put the league on notice in his first year.
-----------------------------------
October 12 Updates
3:58 p.m. – The Cowboys have a different schedule this week with the Monday night game taking place in Los Angeles. With that, they are trying to manage the workload of a few players, especially ones with bumps and bruises.
That's why 17 different players were on Thursday's injury report. Some of them were designated as "Non-Injury Related" but there are a few others to keep an eye on.
Return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who scored the only touchdown of the game last week, did not practice with an ankle injury. But Turpin said he plans to "test it" on Friday with the hope of playing this week against the Chargers.
-----------------------------------
12:00 p.m. – Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright is set to practice on Thursday as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.
Wright has been on the injured reserve list since the start of the season and will now have 21 days to be activated off the list with his practice window opening on Thursday.
-----------------------------------
October 8 Updates
9:21 p.m. – To make matters worse than the final outcome, the Cowboys suffered too many injuries, including one to Leighton Vander Esch in the second half.
LVE has had his share of neck injuries, and suffered yet another injury to his neck during a fourth-quarter touchdown run by the 49ers. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't want to speculate after the game but said his starting linebacker was still being evaluated after the game.
The Cowboys are already thin at the linebacker position with only LVE and Damone Clark on the roster, along with Micah Parsons who is used mainly as a pass-rusher. Malik Jefferson has been elevated from the practice squad each of the last two weeks.
-----------------------------------
9:12 p.m. – The only player who found the end zone for the Cowboys couldn't finish the game.
KaVontae Turpin suffered an ankle injury during a second-quarter kickoff return and didn't return the game.
Turpin caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott earlier in the quarter.
Rookie Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle handled punt and kickoff return duties following Turpin's injury.
-----------------------------------
Wilson
8:43 p.m. – It was a tough night for the secondary, not just in trying to cover the 49ers receivers but also staying healthy.
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis left the game with an ankle injury but returned. Safety Donovan Wilson left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right leg/foot.
Cornerback DaRon Bland left the game because of cramps but returned. And cornerback/special teams ace C.J. Goodwin suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return.
-----------------------------------
8:21 p.m. – One of the few bright spots coming out of this game continues to be the play from rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey, who made a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Aubrey became the seventh kicker in NFL history to begin his career with 14 consecutive field goals made.
With more made kick, he would tie Greg Zuerlein, who hit 15 straight to begin his career. Zuerlein, who also kicked for the Cowboys from 2020-21, also started his career with special teams coordinator John Fassel.
-----------------------------------
3:50 p.m. — Tyron Smith is officially back for the Cowboys, being absent from the team's inactives for the first time in the past three outings. Peyton Hendershot, however, will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury — leading the inactives list versus the 49ers.
In the absence of Hendershot, it's veteran tight end Sean McKeon who's been again elevated from the practice squad.
Joining Hendershot on the inactives is Asim Richards, a healthy scratch due to the return of Tyron Smith, along with Eric Scott, Jalen Brooks, Junior Fehoko and Israel Mukuamu.
Trey Lance is inactive against his former team but will serve as emergency quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
-----------------------------------
October 7 Updates
12:16 p.m. — The Cowboys will elevate two familiar faces for their battle against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Malik Jefferson and Sean McKeon will both make the trip to California as practice squad elevations for Dallas, providing depth at linebacker and tight end, respectively. McKeon will again take the field in place of Peyton Hendershot, who will miss his second game with an ankle injury.
Jefferson gets the nod over newly-signed linebacker Mikel Jones, and following the decision to waive Devin Harper prior to the Week 4 contest against the New England Patriots.
Both Jefferson and McKeon are also contributors on one of the most dominant special teams units in the NFL.
-----------------------------------
October 6 Updates
1:30 p.m. – On 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that it's "looking promising" that all five starting offensive linemen make the start on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers for the first time since Jan. 2021.
Following Friday's practice, head coach Mike McCarthy echoed similar optimism in saying that Tyron Smith (knee) "did everything he was asked to do today" at practice. One more hurdle remains during Saturday's walk-through to keep all five healthy up front.
If the best case scenario does happen, it'll be the first time since second-year left guard Tyler Smith has been drafted that all five starting offensive linemen play together.
-----------------------------------
October 5 Updates
11:16 a.m. – A season-high 12 players were listed on the injury report on Wednesday for the Cowboys as they get ready to head west to play San Francisco on Sunday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy offered updates on each going into Thursday's practice during his daily press conference, and he began with good news on running back Rico Dowdle (hip).
"Rico is doing good," McCarthy said. "I'll look for him to go in the limited today. I feel good about where he is health-wise. I see him taking a step today."
Safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) and linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) were added to the injury report on Wednesday as limited participants, and the same is expected on Thursday.
"Just being smart," he said. "They'll be with the warm-up group and I expect them to be limited."
As for Zack Martin (thigh) and Tyron Smith (knee), the injured offensive linemen are expected to participate in practice in a limited fashion on Thursday.
"They'll start with [director of rehabilitation Britt Brown] and take a few reps today," McCarthy said.
-----------------------------------
October 4 Updates
4:10 p.m. – The Cowboys have a rather lengthy list on the recent injury report, but several of the players who didn't practice were categorized NIR (Not-Injury Related).
However, a couple of players limited included safety Malik Hooker, who has a shoulder injury, and linebacker Damone Clark, who was also limited with a shoulder issue.
Micah Parsons was limited with a knee injury but it doesn't sound as if he's worried about playing this week against San Francisco.
Two players who did not practice because of injuries were Rico Dowdle (hip) and Peyton Hendershot (ankle).
-----------------------------------
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered injury updates ahead of the first practice of the week on Wednesday as Tyron Smith (knee), Zack Martin (quad/ankle) and Micah Parsons (knee) are all expected to participate on a limited basis.
McCarthy added that Parsons is "good to go" after he tweaked his knee in the game against New England while also stating that the team will be rotating in veteran rest days on Wednesdays moving forward.
-----------------------------------
October 3 Updates
11:12 a.m. — On Tuesday morning on his weekly hit on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked if any extension talks with CeeDee Lamb have happened since the season has started and if it is still on the table as the 2023 season carries on.
"It's there," Jones said. "As you know, all of our players have representation, so those conversations could be going on. They might not be going on. Right now, frankly, our minds are on going to play San Francisco."
Jones also said he has a long list of things he's always working on with player contracts being a part of that thought process.
"I'm noodling it all the time," he said. "And when I say noodle, when I noodle something relative to the Cowboys, it has a good chance of having action on it…His contract is in my thoughts, but in a manner of speaking, all of them are."
Lamb leads the Cowboys in catches (23), receiving yards (309) and is tied for the lead with one TD catch.
-----------------------------------
October 2 Updates
12:50 p.m. — Rico Dowdle exited the blowout victory against the New England Patriots with a hip injury that immediately saw him ruled out by the Dallas Cowboys.
Initial X-rays were negative, but Dowdle was/is also set to undergo an MRI on Monday. The initial prognosis appears to carry a positive tone, albeit a cautious one, from the team's front office.
"We're more optimistic than we were yesterday," Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Monday. "We were worried he re-injured that hip, but I think he does have a hip contusion — it feels like — but hopefully not as severe as the one he had [before]."
If Dowdle does miss time, the Cowboys have the services of Malik Davis waiting on the team's practice squad.
-----------------------------------
October 1 Updates
8:30 p.m. — Dallas special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel pulled a huge trick out of his bag on Sunday afternoon against the Patriots when he pulled a fake point-after attempt that had punter and holder Bryan Anger throw a perfectly placed pass to defensive lineman Chauncey Golston for the NFL's first successful fake PAT since the PAT try was moved back in 2015.
When asked about the moment, Golston said it was something that had just been implemented into the playbook.
"The beginning of the week," Golston said. "It was one of those things that Bones identified and he brought it to us on Wednesday, and they liked it."
When the ball was in the air, Golston knew his job was all that was left to execute, and he did just that.
"Just catch it and go," he said about what was on his mind. "I felt great. Calm under pressure. Supreme confidence."
-----------------------------------
8:21 p.m. – The Cowboys have a rich history of cornerbacks, with a couple of guys in the Hall of Fame. But DaRon Bland is now one of three corners in team history to have two pick-sixes in the same season.
He joins Larry Brown (1995) and Trevon Diggs (2021) after picking off Mac Jones for the 54-yard interception return. It was one of two picks on the day for Bland, who is replacing Diggs in the starting lineup.
If history is any indication, Brown had nine total picks in the 1995 season, including two in the Super Bowl XXX to be named MVP. Diggs had 11 interceptions in 2021, tying for the Cowboys' single-season record.
-----------------------------------
1:57 p.m. — The offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys is at least mostly whole yet again, with Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz officially set to return in the Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Both missed the Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, as did Tyron Smith, but Smith headlines the Cowboys' inactives this Sunday. The veteran left tackle is ruled out for a second consecutive game with a knee injury.
The remaining Cowboys' inactives include Peyton Hendershot, Israel Mukuamu, Eric Scott, Jalen Brooks, Junior Fehoko and Trey Lance — though Lance will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.
Hendershot appeared on Friday's injury report with an ankle injury, and will be replaced by Sean McKeon who, along with Malik Jefferson, was elevated from the practice squad this weekend.
-----------------------------------
September 30 Updates
12:00 p.m. – The Dallas Cowboys signed C Brock Hoffman to the active roster and elevated LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game vs. New England.
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) is listed as questionable with a Friday practice injury along with C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) who missed the game against Arizona. Jefferson's elevation comes on the heels of LB Devin Harper being waived on Thursday and claimed on Friday by the Cincinnati Bengals.
-----------------------------------
September 29 Updates
3:36 p.m. – For the second straight week, Tyron Smith will not play although this time, he's being ruled out and won't be in uniform.
The Cowboys placed Smith officially as "out" on the team's final injury report on Friday. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week.
Against the Cardinals, he was in uniform mainly for the Cowboys to comply with the NFL rules to make sure eight offensive linemen are suited out, but he was never expected to play.
The Cowboys should have eight dressed out this week with both Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz both trending to play or at least be game-time decisions.
-----------------------------------
3:17 p.m. – Peyton Hendershot showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury.
The second-year tight end is listed as questionable on the injury report.
So far this year, he hasn't had a major impact in the offense, other than serving as a blocker. He has one catch for three yards and one carry for no gain at the goal line.
If he can't play, the Cowboys could elevate Sean McKeon from the practice squad or perhaps use Hunter Luepke in more of an H-back role, playing behind tight ends Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.
-----------------------------------
2:53 p.m. - Second-year linebacker Devin Harper, who was waived on Thursday with the intention of being signed back to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.
Harper's stint with Dallas ends after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and playing in six games for the Cowboys, including the first three contests of 2023.
-----------------------------------
1:00 p.m. – In Friday's conference call with the media, head coach Mike McCarthy said that he feels "optimistic" about the likelihood of Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) and Zack Martin (ankle) playing on Sunday against the Patriots, with the caveat that "one big threshold" needing to be overcome will be during Saturday's practice.
As for Tyron Smith (knee), he remains working with the rehab group as the optimism isn't quite as bright for the starting left tackle.
-----------------------------------