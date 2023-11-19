DaRon Bland now onto new goal of breaking NFL record

Just that he did as Bland's fourth interception return for a touchdown on the year not only tied an NFL record, but also set the franchise record.

"It just makes another goal to break it," he said about the record. "I think it was when I touched the end zone, it was like, 'Wow, I just did it. I tied the record.' I'm level-headed now and I want to go break it."

"It wasn't really about the record. It's really about being in the history books, being remembered."

The second-year cornerback out of Fresno State now has 11 interceptions since he entered the league in 2022 which he credits to his days as a receiver in high school.

"It goes back to high school and playing receiver, always having the ball in my hands," he said. "That's a play I can make any other day."

His elite play in 2023 has his name in the conversation for being an All-Pro, including Micah Parsons saying the young corner deserves to be recognized at season's end. Bland on the other hand, much more reserved.