Cowboys reveal plan to address RB position in 2024

"We're looking at the draft, too," said Jones. "We don't have an established [RB] in the organization right now. It's something we'll be looking at — in terms of getting young there again. But I wouldn't be surprised if we also address it [in free agency]."

Dowdle appears to be the first leg of that free agency plan, but potentially not the last, as it's not youth the Cowboys lack at RB, having plenty of it on the roster by way of Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner alongside Dowdle.

That's an average age of just 24 years old, not factoring in the age of a potential younger draft selection. What's more telling is the fact that the five mentioned combine for zeroNFL starts, and only seven NFL touchdowns, with four of those belonging to Dowdle (all four coming in 2023).

This suggests the Cowboys should also still be in the market to add another running back before the draft arrives, knowing full well they need to re-establish the definitive one-two punch that was missing in the first season without Ezekiel Elliott on the field.