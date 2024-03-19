 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

Cowboys reveal plan to address RB position in 2024

Mar 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-reveal-plan-to-address-RB-position-in-2024-hero

FRISCO, Texas — For a second consecutive offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a major shakeup at one of their most important positions: running back. Tony Pollard has now officially signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, vacating the RB1 role in North Texas, but the re-signing of Rico Dowdle does at least provide a little stability

The key word there being little, because while Dowdle is a promising young talent coming off of his best year as a pro, it's only a one-year deal and it's clear the Cowboys could and should still be in the market for another veteran back.

When posed the question of how the organization will handle the position in 2024, executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones hints at a two-fold approach — one that includes the 2024 NFL Draft.

"We're looking at the draft, too," said Jones. "We don't have an established [RB] in the organization right now. It's something we'll be looking at — in terms of getting young there again. But I wouldn't be surprised if we also address it [in free agency]."

Dowdle appears to be the first leg of that free agency plan, but potentially not the last, as it's not youth the Cowboys lack at RB, having plenty of it on the roster by way of Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner alongside Dowdle. 

That's an average age of just 24 years old, not factoring in the age of a potential younger draft selection. What's more telling is the fact that the five mentioned combine for zeroNFL starts, and only seven NFL touchdowns, with four of those belonging to Dowdle (all four coming in 2023). 

This suggests the Cowboys should also still be in the market to add another running back before the draft arrives, knowing full well they need to re-establish the definitive one-two punch that was missing in the first season without Ezekiel Elliott on the field. 

"In this day in time, everybody's got complementary backs in this league," Jones admitted., "This has become the norm. I see us not just fixing it with one player at the running back position, but with more than one player."

Related Content

news

Free Agency Tracker: Updated list of latest Cowboys news

Free Agency Tracker | 2024
news

Tyron Smith's sincere goodbye to Cowboys, fans

On a day when the Dallas Cowboys are mourning the retirement of Leighton Vander Esch, they're also appreciative of the emotional goodbye delivered by Tyron Smith.
news

Rico Dowdle returning to Cowboys on 1-year deal

The Cowboys are adding some depth and experience to the running back room with Rico Dowdle, who agreed to terms on a 1-year deal.
news

LVE pens emotional retirement letter to Cowboys

Following his announcement to retire from the NFL, Leighton Vander Esch penned a special and heartfelt 'thank you' letter to the Dallas Cowboys and their fans
news

LVE retires from NFL, Cowboys issue statement

Leighton Vander Esch is retiring from the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys have issued a statement to reiterate what he meant to the organization over the past six years.
news

Dak's restructure opens up flexibility for extension

The Cowboys reworked Dak Prescott's contract over the weekend to not only save some money on this year's cap, but more importantly to give them flexibility on signing him to an extension.
news

Updates: Igbinoghene latest to join Commanders

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Tyron Smith expected to depart Cowboys for Jets

There is now a very large void to be filled at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, with legendary offensive lineman Tyron Smith expected to protect Aaron Rodgers in 2024.
news

Spagnola: Needing To Make All The Right Decisions

Decisions. Decisions. Decisions. If this were a political thing, we'd be calling this: Decision 2024.
news

Cowboys, LVE part ways following 2023 season

There was a ton of promise for Leighton Vander Esch when he got the nod as the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick in 2019, but the club has opted to part ways in 2024
news

Gallup released by Cowboys ahead of free agency

Michael Gallup was on an explosive trajectory early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but a major injury derailed his plans and he will now seek a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL
Advertising