Rico Dowdle returning to Cowboys on 1-year deal

One of the thinnest positions on the team got some relief on Monday as the Cowboys are bringing back Rico Dowdle.

Dowdle agreed to terms on a 1-year deal, immediately making him the most experienced back on the roster for now.

The Cowboys recently lost Tony Pollard to the Titans in free agency. And after a week since unrestricted free agents could test the market, Dowdle has decided to come back to the roster, which includes Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner and Malik Davis, along with fullback Hunter Luepke.

It felt as if the Cowboys had learned the benefit of having a dynamic tandem at running back, as in splitting reps between their top two talents at the position, but any lesson learned there didn't translate well in 2023. It was mostly Tony Pollard's show and Dowdle, though very productive in his limited reps. Dowdle still had career-highs in attempts (89), rushing yards (361), total yards (505) and touchdowns (four).

Still, enough has been put on film from a finally-healthy Dowdle to allow appreciation of his potential as an RB2. He enters this offseason still carrying a chip on his shoulder and plenty to prove going forward.