Cowboys Set To Host St. Louis Rams For Two Days Of Practice At Training Camp

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have finalized a plan to practice against the St. Louis Rams this summer at their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

The Rams are set to arrive for two days of practice, starting Aug. 17 and concluding Aug. 18. The practices will come between the Cowboys' first two preseason games, as they travel to play San Diego on Thursday, Aug. 13 and visit San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 23.

This is the second-straight year the Cowboys will host a team at training camp. Last summer, they had several lively practices against the Oakland Raiders in the days before their preseason home opener against Baltimore.