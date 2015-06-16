Cowboys Set To Host St. Louis Rams For Two Days Of Practice At Training Camp

Jun 16, 2015 at 04:48 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have finalized a plan to practice against the St. Louis Rams this summer at their training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

The Rams are set to arrive for two days of practice, starting Aug. 17 and concluding Aug. 18. The practices will come between the Cowboys' first two preseason games, as they travel to play San Diego on Thursday, Aug. 13 and visit San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 23.

This is the second-straight year the Cowboys will host a team at training camp. Last summer, they had several lively practices against the Oakland Raiders in the days before their preseason home opener against Baltimore.

The Rams will bring several familiar faces with them to Oxnard. In March, they traded for former Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles, who was 1-2 against the Cowboys as a starter for the Eagles. St. Louis also drafted standout rookie running back Todd Gurley, who was one of the Cowboys' top targets in last month's NFL draft.

