Cowboys Sign Former First-Round WR A.J. Jenkins After Workout

May 26, 2015 at 04:26 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys added to their wide receiver corps on Tuesday morning by signing free agent A.J. Jenkins – who worked out with the team last week.

Jenkins is a former first-round pick, taken No. 30 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He played just one season in San Francisco, appearing in three games without a reception, before he was traded to Kansas City. He played two seasons with the Chiefs, logging 17 catches for 223 yards before he was released this past February.

To make room for Jenkins, the Cowboys waived/injured Chris Boyd, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last spring and took part in training camp. He was released at the end of the 2014 preseason, but he spent the final month of last season the practice squad.

The move gives the Cowboys another competitor for their fifth receiver spot, which is vacant after Dwayne Harris departed in free agency in March. The Cowboys didn't address the position in the NFL draft, but they signed five undrafted free agents in addition to Jenkins.

The decision to sign Jenkins also should help offset the absence of Dez Bryant during Organized Team Activities, which begin Tuesday morning. Bryant isn't expected to participate in OTAs, as he has yet to sign his franchise tender. Without Bryant in the fold, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Devin Street are the team's only returning receivers.

Jenkins was one of four free agent receivers to work out with the Cowboys last week, along with B.J. Cunningham, Tommy Streeter and Kris Durham. He was an All-Big Ten receiver at Illinois, as he tallied 146 catches for 2,022 yards and 15 touchdowns in his last two seasons in college.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising