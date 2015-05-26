Cowboys Sign Former First-Round WR A.J. Jenkins After Workout

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys added to their wide receiver corps on Tuesday morning by signing free agent A.J. Jenkins – who worked out with the team last week.

Jenkins is a former first-round pick, taken No. 30 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He played just one season in San Francisco, appearing in three games without a reception, before he was traded to Kansas City. He played two seasons with the Chiefs, logging 17 catches for 223 yards before he was released this past February.

To make room for Jenkins, the Cowboys waived/injured Chris Boyd, who was signed as an undrafted free agent last spring and took part in training camp. He was released at the end of the 2014 preseason, but he spent the final month of last season the practice squad.

The move gives the Cowboys another competitor for their fifth receiver spot, which is vacant after Dwayne Harris departed in free agency in March. The Cowboys didn't address the position in the NFL draft, but they signed five undrafted free agents in addition to Jenkins.

The decision to sign Jenkins also should help offset the absence of Dez Bryant during Organized Team Activities, which begin Tuesday morning. Bryant isn't expected to participate in OTAs, as he has yet to sign his franchise tender. Without Bryant in the fold, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Devin Street are the team's only returning receivers.