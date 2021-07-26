Cowboys Sign Former Jets Cornerback

Training Camp | 2021

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys signed free agent cornerback Kyron Brown to the 90-man training camp roster on Sunday.

Brown_Kyron-HS

Kyron Brown

#36 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Akron

Brown, 25, has appeared in three career NFL games (five tackles) since signing with the Jets in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Akron. He spent last season on the Jets' reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a quad injury.

The Cowboys had an open roster spot after releasing cornerback Rashard Robinson before the start of camp.

They're also interested in signing former Colts safety Malik Hooker, who's expected to take a free agent visit following required COVID-19 protocols.

