Cowboys Sign Former Jets Cornerback

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys signed free agent cornerback Kyron Brown to the 90-man training camp roster on Sunday.
Brown, 25, has appeared in three career NFL games (five tackles) since signing with the Jets in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Akron. He spent last season on the Jets' reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a quad injury.
The Cowboys had an open roster spot after releasing cornerback Rashard Robinson before the start of camp.
They're also interested in signing former Colts safety Malik Hooker, who's expected to take a free agent visit following required COVID-19 protocols.