Cowboys Sign Veteran Long Snapper Trent Sieg

Mar 22, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas The Cowboys weren't without a deep snapper for long.

Just two days after seeing Jake McQuaide leave for the Lions, the Cowboys quickly filled the spot, signing Trent Sieg.

The former Raider played the last five years in Oakland/Las Vegas, playing 80 games, including all 17 last season.

Sieg, who turns 28 in May, joined the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Colorado State.

He was an unrestricted free agent with the Raiders, who recently hired Tom McMahon as their new special teams coach after he was in Denver. The Raiders decided to sign snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who was with McMahon with the Broncos.

As for Sieg, he had no errant snaps or punts blocked in his time with the Raiders. He will replace McQuaide, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Sunday. McQuaide has been with the Cowboys the last two years but missed most of last season with a triceps injury. That forced the Cowboys to use veteran Matt Overton for 13 regular season games and two more in the playoffs. Overton is also an unrestricted free agent.

The Cowboys have seen quite a few changes on special teams already this free agency and will likely have more when they add a new kicker to the mix.

So far, the Cowboys have lost McQuaide to free agency, as well as Luke Gifford and Noah Brown, who have both been core members of the kicking game. The team did re-sign C.J. Goodwin, bringing back a three-time leading tackler on special teams.

