Cowboys To Give Away Ford Fusion To Promote Cleaner Air

The Texas Department of Transportation kicked off its Drive Clean Across Texas program this summer, and for the seventh straight year the Dallas Cowboys will play a role in the initiative.

The program is designed to help promote smart vehicle maintenance, cleaner vehicle emissions and cleaner air – not to mention the savings that come with those.

The Cowboys are once again helping TxDOT launch the program with a giveaway that will help one lucky motorist accomplish all of those goals. The organization has donated a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid for a fan giveaway during the Cowboys' upcoming season. It will be the seventh hybrid vehicle the Cowboys have donated to help spread the *Drive Clean Across Texas *message.

Texas drivers aged 18 and up have until midnight on Sept. 15 to register for the giveaway. The winner will be chosen on the plaza at AT&T Stadium during the pregame festivities before the Cowboys' Oct. 6 home game against the Denver Broncos.

Registration for the contest can be found at DriveCleanAcrossTexas.org. Previous winners have come from across Texas – from Austin and Dallas to Beeville, Bullard and Katy.

Past winners have been VIP guests at the Cowboys' facility, and have had the opportunity to have the likes of DeMarcus Ware, Roy Williams, Andre Gurode, Stephen McGee and Brandon Carr present them the keys to their new car – not to mention tickets to a Cowboys home game.

Runner-ups have also received tickets and autographed team memorabilia.

The giveaway reinforces the point that state motorists can help the environment, as well as their pocketbooks, by driving a low-emission hybrid car or truck.

But there are plenty of other ways for drivers to save money and the environment, just by paying attention to routine maintenance on their vehicles. Maintaining the proper air pressure in your car's tires can help reduce emissions and save you as much as $85 a year on gas. [embedded_ad]

Other simple steps such undergoing car maintenance in a timely fashion can reduce tailpipe emissions and keep gas costs down. Driving a car in need of a checkup can bump one's annual gas spending up as much as $120, according to TxDOT. Other easy efforts like driving the speed limit and carpooling can help save money.

Margo Richards, TxDOT's Travel Information Division director, said even these small steps can help Texas motorists make a difference.