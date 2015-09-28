Cowboys Waive DT Davon Coleman; No Corresponding Roster Move Yet

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys once again have some movement along their defensive line, as they waived defensive tackle Davon Coleman on Monday.

This is the second-straight week the team has made a move at the position. Last week the Cowboys had to move Terrell McClain to injured reserve, after he suffered a severe toe sprain in the win against Philadelphia.

The decision to drop Coleman doesn't appear to be injury-related, however. The second-year defender played against the Falcons on Sunday and has been on the 46-man game day roster for two of three weeks this season.

It was an up-and-down campaign for Coleman during his time with the Cowboys. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and made the team as a rookie. Injuries actually forced him into a starting role in the 2014 season opener, but he soon found himself on the inactives list. He finished his rookie season on the practice squad.

A strong training camp saw him once again make the final roster in 2015, but the depth of the Cowboys defensive line forced him onto the inactives list in Week 1. With losses along the defensive front, though, Coleman played a role in both of the last two games before his release.