Cowboys' Washington 'Feels Great', Nearing Return

FRISCO, Texas — It's one day closer to James Washington making his debut for the Dallas Cowboys, as the veteran wide receiver continues his recovery and rehabilitation from a fractured foot suffered in training camp that's sidelined him ever since. He's been working daily to get back on the field, but he understands the "when" isn't his call.
"It's all in [trainer Britt Brown's] hands," said Washington ahead of Wednesday's practice as the page turns to Week 7 and the Detroit Lions. "He's the expert."
For his part, however, Washington says the issue is no longer physical. Not entirely dissimilar to what Michael Gallup experienced just ahead of his return from a torn ACL, it's mental for Washington as well - who has never suffered an injury of this magnitude in his football career.
"I'm just trying to let the mind relax and give in to it," he said. "It's pretty much healed. You just gotta let the mind go and give in to it. Today, I cut pretty hard on it and it felt great. Just step by step and keep progressing with Britt and I'll get there.
"No setbacks. … I'm just waiting for my shot - waiting to get back."
Washington, a former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, had an up-and-down stint in Western Pennsylvania on the back end of Ben Roethlisberger's career, but his skill set is one that was highly-sought after when he departed Oklahoma State - having now gone from the collegiate Cowboys to the NFL's version – a toolbox Dallas believes can be resurgent if combined with the arm talent of Dak Prescott.
On Sunday, it was Washington catching many of the 50 passes from Prescott in a critical pregame workout that preceded what was likely Cooper Rush's final start in an eventual loss to the Eagles.
So if anyone knows if Prescott has regained the zip in his throws, it's Washington.
"Felt great," said Washington of Prescott's throws. "I definitely think he's gotten his grip back because was ripping it. … He throws it pretty hard. He's got his grip back [after] the thumb injury.
"I'm just trying to get back as well. … Catching from that guy is like getting paychecks. Anytime I can catch [passes] from Dak, I love it."
And if things continue to progress on schedule for Washington, as they have to this point, he'll join CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as a target for the two-time Pro Bowler in what will be the most pivotal part of the season.
"I feel great [physically]," Washington said. "They're doing a great job of helping me get back and I'm looking forward to the day I do. It's more of a feel thing. I wouldn't put a date on it but it's feeling great - that's for sure."