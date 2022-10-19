Cowboys' Washington 'Feels Great', Nearing Return

"I'm just trying to let the mind relax and give in to it," he said. "It's pretty much healed. You just gotta let the mind go and give in to it. Today, I cut pretty hard on it and it felt great. Just step by step and keep progressing with Britt and I'll get there.

"No setbacks. … I'm just waiting for my shot - waiting to get back."

Washington, a former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, had an up-and-down stint in Western Pennsylvania on the back end of Ben Roethlisberger's career, but his skill set is one that was highly-sought after when he departed Oklahoma State - having now gone from the collegiate Cowboys to the NFL's version – a toolbox Dallas believes can be resurgent if combined with the arm talent of Dak Prescott.

On Sunday, it was Washington catching many of the 50 passes from Prescott in a critical pregame workout that preceded what was likely Cooper Rush's final start in an eventual loss to the Eagles.

So if anyone knows if Prescott has regained the zip in his throws, it's Washington.

"Felt great," said Washington of Prescott's throws. "I definitely think he's gotten his grip back because was ripping it. … He throws it pretty hard. He's got his grip back [after] the thumb injury.

"I'm just trying to get back as well. … Catching from that guy is like getting paychecks. Anytime I can catch [passes] from Dak, I love it."

And if things continue to progress on schedule for Washington, as they have to this point, he'll join CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown as a target for the two-time Pro Bowler in what will be the most pivotal part of the season.