Cowboys Went For Orton With Kitna Out

Nov 23, 2011 at 08:34 AM

The Cowboys were one of three teams who went for recently-waived quarterback Kyle Orton. However, priority order is sending Orton to Kansas City, instead of either Dallas or Chicago, his former team who could be looking to replace injured starter Jay Cutler.

Of the three teams that put a claim in for Orton, the Chiefs (4-6) had the worst record. The Cowboys (6-4) would've edged out to Chicago (7-3) had Kansas City not decided to take Orton, which means they will take on his current contract as well.

The Cowboys' interest in Orton is rather intriguing, and is likely factored by the recent injury to Jon Kitna. The veteran will miss his second straight game Thursday with a lingering back issue that might plague him the rest of the season, which could ultimately mean the rest of his career. Kitna has said this will be his final NFL season.

Orton, who is 33-33 as a starter in his six seasons with Chicago and Denver, was waived this week as the Broncos have clearly moved on with starter Tim Tebow and Brady Quinn as the backup. Orton started five games this year with the Broncos, going 1-4.

Adding a veteran such as Orton to the mix wouldn't be to put any pressure on starting quarterback Tony Romo and shouldn't suggest the Cowboys are unhappy with Stephen McGee, who is now the backup quarterback for this week and however long Kitna is out.

McGee showed the Cowboys some promise last season when both Romo (broken collarbone) and then Kitna went down at the end of the year. McGee nearly rallied the Cowboys to a Christmas win over Arizona and then won his first career start, beating Philadelphia in the final minute of play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising