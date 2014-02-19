Cowboys Win Coin Flip With Ravens; Will Pick No. 16

Feb 18, 2014 at 11:05 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

IRVING, Texas -- The Cowboys won the No. 16 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft on Wednesday morning following a coin flip with the Baltimore Ravens.

Team officials held the coin toss at the NFL Scouting Combine, which began Wednesday morning in Indianapolis, Ind.

The decision gives Dallas a pick in the top half of the first round for the third time in four years -- the Cowboys held the ninth overall selection in 2011 and the No. 14 pick in 2012 before trading up to take Morris Claiborne.

Having lost the coin toss, the Ravens will pick No. 17 overall.

Both clubs finished the 2013 season with 8-8 records, but a tiebreaker was needed to determine their draft order. In addition to owning the same records, the teams also had identical strengths of schedule. [embedded_ad]

The final draft order for the 2014 NFL Draft is now:

  1. Houston
  1. St. Louis (from Washington)
  1. Jacksonville
  1. Cleveland
  1. Oakland
  1. Atlanta
  1. Tampa Bay
  1. Minnesota
  1. Buffalo
  1. Detroit
  1. Tennessee
  1. New York Giants
  1. St. Louis
  1. Chicago
  1. Pittsburgh
  1. Dallas
  1. Baltimore
  1. New York Jets
  1. Miami
  1. Arizona
  1. Green Bay
  1. Philadelphia
  1. Kansas City
  1. Cincinnati
  1. San Diego
  1. Cleveland (from Indianapolis)
  1. New Orleans
  1. Carolina
  1. New England
  1. San Francisco
  1. Denver
  1. Seattle
