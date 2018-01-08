CowBuzz: 6 Cowboys Have Experienced College Football National Championship

The 2017 college football season comes to a close tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The University of Alabama and the University of Georgia will face off in the home of the Atlanta Falcons, the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With many players on these rosters expected to play on Sundays in the future, the Cowboys currently have six players on their roster who are familiar with this big stage.

Ezekiel Elliott hoisted up the first ever College Football National Championship trophy in AT&T Stadium after Ohio State dominated the University of Oregon in the 2015 title game. Another Cowboy also on that team: wide receiver Noah Brown.

Cornerback Marquez White also joins Elliott and Brown winning a national championship game when his Florida State team defeated Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship.

4-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro offensive lineman, Zack Martin, helped Notre Dame go 12-0 in the 2012 regular season despite starting the season unranked. He played in the BCS National Championship Game with a chance to win their first national title since 1988 but were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Staying on the right side of the Cowboys' offensive line, La'el Collins was a member of the 2011 Louisiana State University team that went on to the BCS National Championship, falling to the University of Alabama.

Texas native, James Hanna was a freshman on the University of Oklahoma roster that made its way to the 2009 BCS National Championship but was beaten by the University of Florida.

