CowBuzz: A Summer Recap As Oxnard Nears

Jul 20, 2018 at 09:00 PM
Dana Byrnes

Social Media Coordinator

In just four days the team will report to #CowboysCamp in Oxnard, California, but before they get back on the field, let's take a look at what the players have been up to during the summer.

Dak Prescott celebrated the 4th of July with the 🐐Shaquille O'Neal:

Happy 4th from the 🐐& 4! #bahamas #djdiesel #bahamar

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

The QB also spent time working with the Cowboys' WRs:

Y’all keep talking & we go keep working!!!

A post shared by Allen Hurns (@a1hurns) on

Other teammates together included RBs Bo Scarbrough and Ezekiel Elliott:

With my dawg @ezekielelliott at the @gonffc #cowboysnation

A post shared by Bo Scarbrough (@5tarbo) on

As well as rookies Connor Williams and Dalton Schultz:

Building a family.

A post shared by Connor Williams (@cwill) on

Several of the players took exotic vacations around the world. Tyron Smith was chilling with the tigers in Thailand:

Tigers, elephants, and Buddha statue. Not a bad day at all

A post shared by Tyron Smith (@tyronsmith77) on

Jameill Showers was swimming with the stingrays in the Caribbean:

Stingray City!

A post shared by Jameill Showers (@jlshowers7) on

Jihad Ward went jet skiing in the Bahamas:

🌊 VIDA 🇧🇸

A post shared by HADDY (@jihadward) on

While Anthony Brown had an adventure in the Dominican Republic:

Although the guys were enjoying their off time, the grind didn't stop:

FRAZIER | 19132

A post shared by HADDY (@jihadward) on

Back in the Annex — Thunderstruck

A post shared by Duke Thomas (@dukethomas_) on

Right now or Never, 🤬 what y’all talking bout... @igorc68

A post shared by Lance Lenoir (@successfulj7_) on

They also stayed busy hosting and attending football camps:

Best of all, they were able to spend quality time with their family.

What a week. Life will never be the same! #DaddyLife #BabyMiaIsHere

A post shared by Tyrone Crawford (@tcrawford98) on

Wedding season with my better half @paigeelaineheath

A post shared by Jeff Heath (@jmheath5) on

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tavon Austin (@tayawesome11) on

🧔🏾👦🏽🇺🇸🎆❤️

A post shared by Richard Ash (@richardash76) on

Revisiting memories, & making new ones. Sorry Mom 😅

A post shared by Kyle Queiro (@kyles.style) on

Now that #CowboysCamp is just around the corner, the team is anxious to get to work.

4️⃣✖️2️⃣1️⃣

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

Until the wheels fall off. #DallasCowboys

A post shared by Kyle Queiro (@kyles.style) on

See you soon, Oxnard!

