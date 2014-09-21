CowBuzz: Behind The Scenes of Cowboys vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys came back from a 21-point deficit through the second quarter to mark the most points overcome to win a game in a non-over time game in team history. Today's outcome also tied the 21 vs. New Orleans (10/21/84, OT) and 21 at Washington (9/12/99, OT) for overall games including overtime as both of those games were overtime victories.
Dan Bailey hit two field goals today to up his consecutive field goal streak to 28 to move past Chris Boniol (1995) to establish the longest consecutive field goals made streak in team history.
With one touchdown today, Bryant moved his career receiving touchdown total to 42 to break a tie Billy Joe DuPree for sole possession of seventh on the team's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
DeMarco Murray posted 100 yards against the Rams to give him 3,066 for his career and allow him to hit the 3,000 career rushing yards to become the 10th player in team history to reach that mark.
With today's win, Tony Romo earned his 21st come-from-behind victory – a franchise best - in the fourth quarter or overtime.
With his touchdown pass today, Romo continued his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown through 31 games – the longest streak in franchise history - and broke a tie with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for the sixth-longest streak in NFL history while also serving as the second-longest active streak.
Romo's two touchdowns today moved his career touchdown total to 212 to tie Y.A. Tittle and Terry Bradshaw for 28th on the NFL's all-time passing touchdowns list