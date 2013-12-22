Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Behind The Scenes Of Cowboys vs Redskins

Dec 22, 2013 at 06:43 AM
Since Jerry Jones took over ownership of the team in 1989, the Cowboys have won 15 playoff games. Of those, 12 came within the first eight seasons as Dallas won three Super Bowls in four years and was named the Team of the Decade for the 1990s. Since then, the Cowboys have earned first-round playoff wins in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Shannon Gross
With DeMarco Murray reaching 1,000 yards for the season today, along with Dez Bryant's 1,000-plus receiving yards and Tony Romo's 3,000-plus passing yards, 2013 marks the first season in which Dallas boasts a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and 3,000-yard passer since 1997 (Emmitt Smith, 1,074; Michael Irvin, 1,180 and Troy Aikman, 3,283) and the eighth time in the history of the organization – 1979, 1980, 1985, 1992, 1993, 1995 and 1997.

Dez Bryant finished today's game four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has 1,134 yards – 14th in a season in franchise history.

For his career Bryant has 39 touchdown catches to break a tie with Terrell Owens for eighth in team history.

Bryant now has 285 receptions and broke a tie with Frank Clarke (281) for sole possession of 12th in receptions in team history.

Dez upped his career receiving yards total to 4,005 to become the eighth Dallas Cowboy to reach 4,000 career receiving yards.

DeMarco Murray rushed 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown today. His 96 yards gave him 1,073 for the season, marking the 24th time a Dallas Cowboys rusher reached 1,000 yards. He is the first to reach the mark since Julius Jones in 2006 and he is the sixth different Cowboys running back to accomplish the feat.

Murray's rushing score today was his ninth of the season – the most by a Cowboy since Marion Barber had 10 in 2007.

With Murray's 22 carries, and the Cowboys win today, the club's record move to 11-0 when Murray has 20-plus carries.

Murray also caught a touchdown pass today – the game-winner. It was his first career receiving touchdown.

Terrance Williams caught four balls for 84 yards today. For the season he has 43 catches for 697 yards and five touchdowns through 15 games of his rookie season. All-time among Dallas Cowboys rookies, Williams' receptions and yards are fifth in a season, while his touchdowns are tied for fourth.

Jason Witten appeared in his 170th straight game today. His 170 consecutive games played are third in team history. Dale Hellestrae (176, 1990-2000) and Bob Lilly (196, 1961-74) hold the top-two spots.

With his two catches for 13 yards today, Witten has now caught at least one pass in 86 straight games and trails only Michael Irvin (117 from 1990-98) for the team record. Witten's last game without a reception was at the N.Y. Giants (11/2/08).

For the season, Witten has 61 catches – his 10th career and 10th consecutive 60-catch season. Witten's 10 total tie Shannon Sharpe for the second-most by an NFL tight end while his 10 straight are second to Tony Gonzalez' 15.

Tony Romo completed 17-of-27 passes (63.9%) for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception today.

Romo now has 3,775 career attempts and passed Joe Namath (3,762) for 54th in pass attempts in league history.

Romo upped his career completions total to 2,439 and passed Randall Cunningham (2,429) and Sonny Jurgensen (2,433) for 39th in league history.

With 29,565 career passing yards, Romo passed Roman Gabriel (29,444) for 41st in NFL history.

