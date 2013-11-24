CowBuzz: Behind The Scenes Of The Giants Victory

If you didn't watch the game, it was cold. The heated benches were in full effect during the game as were parkas and heat blowers on the sidelines.
Jason Witten had four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns, he has now caught at least one pass in 80 straight games and trails only Michael Irvin (117 from 1990-98) for the team record. Witten's last game without a reception was at the N.Y. Giants (11/2/08).
Witten now has 857 career catches to break a tie with Irving Fryar (851) for sole possession of 19th in NFL history.
Witten's four catches today gave him 51 this season. It marks his 10th career and 10th straight 50-catch season. He is the tight end in league history with 10 career and the third with 10 consecutive. Antonio Gates reached 50 a few weeks ago.
Witten's two touchdown catches gave him 50 for his career, making him the ninth tight end in league history and the fifth player in team history with 50 career touchdown receptions. He is now tied with Frank Clarke for fourth all-time in Cowboys and Ben Coates for eighth all-time in league tight end history.
Tony Romo completed 23-of-38 passes (60.5%) for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception today. Romo's two touchdown tosses today gave him at least one in each of the previous 24 games and extend his club record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Romo's pair of touchdown tosses today gave him 200 for his career to become the 36th passer in league history to reach 200 career touchdown passes. He also passed Phil Simms (199) for 37th all-time.
Dez Bryant caught nine passes for 102 yards and now has four 100-yard games this season and 10 in his career. His 102 yards today were good for the XXth-most in his career. He is the 10th Dallas Cowboy with 10-or-more 100-yard performances.
Jeff Heath had his first career fumble recovery today. He returned the fumble 50 yards for his first career touchdown.
Bailey's 35-yard field goal as time expired today to give Dallas the win was his eighth career game-winning kick. Bailey's eight are the most in franchise history. He broke a tie with Rafael Septien for the club high.
Cowboys leave MetLife Stadium victorious over the Giants 24-21.