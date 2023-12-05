Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Bland By Name, Bold By Nature

Dec 05, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Coordinator

With Week 14 on the horizon, the NFL season is heating up and one of the key ingredients adding spice to the Dallas Cowboys' showing is cornerback DaRon Bland.

The California native is cooking up a record-setting season, that has added his name to Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

On Sunday, November 19th, Bland tied the league record for the most pick-sixes in a season, recording his fourth in the Cowboys' 33-10 victory over the Panthers.

One week later, on Thanksgiving Day, he served up a brand-new NFL record with a 63-yard interception return against the Commanders. Collecting his fifth pick-six of the season in Dallas' 45-10 win, Bland became the only player league history with a handful of pick-sixes in a season.

Bland's history making moment was the highlight of the holiday weekend and his teammates were excited to praise his accomplishments.

Also impressed by his performance, the NFL named Bland their NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. The honor was the first of his career.

Bland's praises continued as Nickelodeon named him their Week 12 NVP.

The excitement around Bland's season is just getting started, as he notched yet another NFL stat in Dallas' Thursday night win against the Seahawks. The cornerback recorded his league-leading eighth interception of the season during the third quarter.

It's safe to say that he's Bland by name, bold by nature. Stay tuned for more brilliance!

