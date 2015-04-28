CowBuzz: Boss Accepts J.J. Watt's Note, But Offers His Own Message

This story starts with an exchange between a Houston Texans fan and one of their star players J.J. Watt, you may have heard of him. I know, I know, but stick with me here, this story has a pretty cool ending.

Ashlee Sanchez is a Houston Texans fan that purchased tickets to Watt's charity softball game that takes place this Friday, a five hour drive from her home town. Other than the lengthy drive there's one small catch, she purchased the tickets before she was hired for her new job. So how do you ask your boss if you can miss work just four days after you start? You take to Twitter and ask for a hand written excuse from the celebrity that's hosting the event.

That's just what Sanchez did, and to her surprise received a hand written note from Watt.

https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/592861329884631040